Latest Weather Blog
Report: Hyundai to invest $5 billion to build steel mill in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE — Hyundai is expected to announce plans to build a multibillion-dollar steel mill in Ascension Parish.
According to The Advocate, the announcement will be made at a White House ceremony with President Donald Trump and Gov. Jeff Landry. Landry's office and Louisiana Economic Development will also be holding an event at Gonzales' PACE Center at 1 p.m.
The new facility will create up to 1,500 full-time jobs and will be built on several hundred acres of sugar cane fields near Donaldsonville.
The total estimate for the project is $5 billion, the paper reported. The plan for the project was first reported in January.
Trending News
According to reporting in January, Hyundai plans to break ground as soon as 2026, with the plant possibly up and running by 2029 if its approved by state and local regulators.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosts Crawfete
-
'The Wall That Heals' packs up after weekend in Baton Rouge
-
Pointe Coupee home receives attention for flying upside-down American flag
-
Louisiana letter carriers rally against Trump administrations plan to privatize USPS
-
St. Tammany deputy struck, killed by fleeing suspects, authorities say
Sports Video
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...