Report: Hyundai to invest $5 billion to build steel mill in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE — Hyundai is expected to announce plans to build a multibillion-dollar steel mill in Ascension Parish.

According to The Advocate, the announcement will be made at a White House ceremony with President Donald Trump and Gov. Jeff Landry. Landry's office and Louisiana Economic Development will also be holding an event at Gonzales' PACE Center at 1 p.m.

The new facility will create up to 1,500 full-time jobs and will be built on several hundred acres of sugar cane fields near Donaldsonville.

The total estimate for the project is $5 billion, the paper reported. The plan for the project was first reported in January.

According to reporting in January, Hyundai plans to break ground as soon as 2026, with the plant possibly up and running by 2029 if its approved by state and local regulators.