Report: Honduran soccer players walk out on FIFA match in Baton Rouge due to bad field at BREC Stadium

Photo via Visit Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge was slated to host a FIFA-sanctioned soccer match between Honduras and Barbados Sunday afternoon at BREC’s Olympia Stadium in Perkins Road Community Park, but the game never happened.

According to The Guardian, players on the Honduran team decided the field was not up to par. The newspaper says the field "had several large patches covered in sand, while its stands have signs of deterioration."

The match was supposed to kick off at 8 p.m. and the City-Parish sent out an alert just before 11 a.m. that the game would not be played.

Tickets for the match were sold for $80. There has been no official answer on refunds or if the game will be rescheduled for a different day.