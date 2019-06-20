91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Grambling football player injured, younger brother killed in Wednesday night shooting

3 hours 38 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 June 20, 2019 9:07 AM June 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JEFFERSON PARISH - Reports say a Grambling State University football player was injured in a triple shooting at a Jefferson Parish playground late Wednesday night.

The Advocate reports that Darrell "DJ" Clark, a senior wide receiver, was wounded in a shooting near Frank Lemon Playground in the 1300 block of South Causeway Boulevard in Shrewsbury. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, one victim died at the scene while two others were taken to local hospitals.

The Monroe News Star, citing coach Darrell Kitchen, said Clark was wounded and his younger brother was killed in the New Orleans area shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days