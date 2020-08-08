Report: First LSU football player opts out of 2020 season due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE - An LSU defensive lineman decided to opt out of the 2020 football season due to the coronavirus.

According to Sports Illustrated, Neil Farrell will not play in this upcoming football season due to health concerns with COVID-19.

News: Neil Farrell, a projected starting #LSU defensive end, has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, he tells @SINow.



His family was hit hard by COVID-19. He plans to return to the team next season, he says.



More than 30 Power 5 players have now opted out. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 8, 2020

Farrell and his family was affected by the virus, but he plans to return to the team next season.

The defensive lineman is the first LSU player to sit out this season.

Leading the defensive line with 46 tackles in 2019, adding seven tackles for loss and three sacks, Farrell was expected to compete for a starting a position on the defensive line this year.