80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Firefighters battling large fire in Mamou

7 years 7 months 1 week ago Monday, March 20 2017 Mar 20, 2017 March 20, 2017 3:33 PM March 20, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

MAMOU – Firefighters in Mamou, Louisiana are responded to a large fire Monday afternoon, local media reports.

According to KATC, fire crews are working to extinguish a fire on 6th Street. First responders have closed the road near the fire and several nearby alleys.

Details about the incident are limited at this time.

Trending News

Read the full report on KATC.com

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days