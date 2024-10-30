80°
Report: Firefighters battling large fire in Mamou
MAMOU – Firefighters in Mamou, Louisiana are responded to a large fire Monday afternoon, local media reports.
According to KATC, fire crews are working to extinguish a fire on 6th Street. First responders have closed the road near the fire and several nearby alleys.
Details about the incident are limited at this time.
