Report: FDA aims to give full approval to Pfizer vaccine on Monday

The Food and Drug Administration is hoping to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine next week, making it the first of the three available shots to get full approval.

The New York Times cited sources Friday saying that the FDA is moving up the timeline to get the vaccine full approval to Monday. The Times reported regulators were working to finish the process by Friday but the actual approval could slide past Monday if parts of the review needed more time.

An FDA spokesperson refused to comment on the reports.

The agency previously said it planned to approve the shot by Labor Day.

Locally, LSU has said it plans to mandate the vaccine for students once it gains full approval.