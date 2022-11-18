59°
Report faults years of neglect for 2017 New Orleans floods

4 years 3 months 1 week ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 August 07, 2018 12:19 PM August 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Outside consultants fault New Orleans officials' long-term neglect of the city's failing drainage system for widespread flooding last summer.
  
Through a public records request, The New Orleans Advocate obtained the ABS Group report Monday, a year and a day after a storm caused flooding. The report was commissioned as a "root cause analysis" by then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu and confirms that the flooding was caused by several factors, including failed drainage pumps, broken turbines, clogged catch basins and undersized pipes.
  
But the report takes a step back to highlight a yearslong failure in managing the system, including a lack of awareness of the system's state.
  
The system has since undergone $82 million in upgrades, but the report says that isn't enough to handle a major storm that has a 10 percent chance of occurring in a given year.
  

