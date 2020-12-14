43°
Report: Fake electors tried to deliver Arizona's 11 votes for President Trump

Monday, December 14 2020
Source: The Arizona Republic
By: WBRZ Staff

PHOENIX - A group in Arizona allegedly sent notarized documents to the National Archives in Washington D.C. in an attempt to falsely deliver the state's 11 electoral votes for President Donald Trump. 

The Arizona Republic reports the group 'AZ Protect the Vote' claimed to represent the "sovereign citizens of the Great State of Arizona" and submitted papers casting the votes for a second term with President Trump. Joe Biden won Arizona in the general election after the state took days to count all of its votes.

The report says Arizona resident Lori Osiecku, 62, drafted a look-a-like of the document used to formally submit the state's electoral votes in an effort to prevent what she viewed as a fraudulent election.

The 11 electors actually chosen by Arizona voters met at an unpublicized location Monday and affirmed the results of the election. Biden's win was formalized as other electors across the country voted in line with the results of the election.

It's unclear whether the group's actions broke any state or federal laws.

