Report: Ex-pediatrician guilty of possession of child porn gets 10 years in prison
BATON ROUGE - A former Our Lady of the Lake pediatrician who pled guilty to possession of child pornography was sentenced to 10 years in prison, The Advocate reported.
Antonio "Tony" Belda had 171 pornographic videos and just over 3,000 pornographic images, some involving the sexual assault of children as young as eight, investigators said. He was arrested in 2022 and pled guilty in November 2024.
Belda, an Ontario, Canada, native, may also be deported from the country upon completing his sentence.
