REPORT: Drew Brees to return Sunday as starting quarterback against Kansas City Chiefs
BATON ROUGE - After missing four games and suffering 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, Drew Brees will make his return this Sunday as the Saints' starting quarterback.
The team says Brees is fully healthy and doctors have cleared him to play, ESPN reports.
The Saints are all set to take on The Kansas City Chiefs in the Superdome Sunday, Dec. 20, Brees included on that roster.
During Brees' absence, the Saints went 3-1 with Taysom Hill as the starting quarterback.
With Drew Brees back in the starting lineup, Jameis Winston will continue to be the Saints’ No. 2 QB, with Taysom Hill playing his Jack-of-all trades role, including some plays at QB. https://t.co/U1LL4cNkED— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2020
Head coach Sean Payton says Brees has a long way to go in his recovery and his health will continue to be monitored closely.
