Report: Drew Brees back at practice, still resting throwing hand

Photo: NBC

NEW ORLEANS - Quarterback Drew Brees was back at practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his hand in a week two loss to the Rams.

Nola.com reports the all-star quarterback was spotted on the practice field Thursday. Though Brees did not participate in the same routine as the rest of his teammates, he was spotted running drills on his own to the side of the main practice.

Brees was reportedly doing his regular stretching and warm-ups but did not throw any passes, as he's still donning a brace on his hand post-surgery.

Brees was on the sideline Sunday night as the Saints beat the Cowboys in the Superdome, their second straight win without Brees at quarterback. He had stayed behind in Los Angeles to undergo surgery on his injured throwing hand while the team traveled to Seattle the previous week.

Specialists had predicted his recovery would take roughly six weeks, but Brees has gone on to say he thinks he can "beat" that timeframe.