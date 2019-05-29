Report: Denham Springs man arrested after deadly drag-racing crash in New Orleans

Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office via the New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - A man from Livingston Parish was booked into the Orleans Jail Wednesday, a year after his alleged involvement in a deadly drag race in New Orleans East.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, 32-year-old Brett Williams was booked for negligent homicide Wednesday in the death of Joerell Berryhill.

Investigators say the two motorcyclists were racing one another on May 9, 2018 along Almonaster Avenue when Williams ran into the back of Berryhill's bike. Both men suffered life-threatening injuries as a result, with Berryhill later dying during surgery. Williams survived but spent time in the hospital recovering.

The Advocate reports that stretch of roadway has been a point of concern for residents for years, with many gathering there to participate in illegal drag races.