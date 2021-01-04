71°
Report: DC says no guns allowed during MAGA election protest

2 hours 50 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, January 04 2021 Jan 4, 2021 January 04, 2021 2:03 PM January 04, 2021 in News
Source: FOX 5 DC
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: FOX 5 DC / Jesse Burkett-Hall

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Police in the U.S. capital are posting signs throughout D.C. saying that guns are prohibited in downtown ahead of a large pro-Trump rally scheduled for Wednesday.

President Trump himself has promoted the protest, which is happening the same day Congress will meet to certify the results of the presidential election. Fox 5 DC photographed the notices at different points throughout the area.

Trump promised a "wild" protest on Jan. 6, which will be the latest in a series of demonstrations protesting the election results. 

