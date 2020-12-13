51°
Report: Cleveland baseball team dropping Indians nickname after 105 years
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Indians will reportedly drop the nickname they've used for more than 100 years, making it the latest sports franchise to scrub Native American imagery from its team amid charges that its use is racist.
Sources familiar with the situation told ESPN an official announcement is coming later this week. It's the latest step in a years-long process during which the team has removed its Chief Wahoo logo and committed to exploring new name options.
The team reportedly hasn't settled on a new nickname just yet, and it's unclear whether the organization will drop the name immediately or transition to a new one next season.
Cleveland has held its current name for 105 years.
