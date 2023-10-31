Report: Charges dropped for trooper who covered up body-cam video from night of Ronald Greene's death

UNION PARISH - Prosecutors have decided to drop criminal charges for a Louisiana State Trooper who was there the night Ronald Greene died after a bloody altercation while in State Police custody in May 2019, according to The Advocate.

The newspaper reported that two criminal charges for Lt. John Clary were dismissed by District Attorney John Belton on the condition that he will testify against other troopers.

Belton said in a statement that he made the decision after discussing it with Greene's family, adding: "Mr. Clary has and will continue to cooperate with the state and testify truthfully in this matter," The Advocate reported.

Clary, a 30-year-veteran of State Police, was there the night that Ronald Greene was killed. Clary was accused of being active participant in the agency's coverup of Greene's death, lying about body-cam footage from the scene. He was charged with malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice. Those charges were dropped Tuesday.

Clary's testimony may be key in getting convictions for Master Trooper Kory York, who is charged with negligent homicide and malfeasance in office, and Union Parish sheriff's deputy Chris Harpin, who is charged with three counts of malfeasance.

Clary was put on administrative leave earlier this year.