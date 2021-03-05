62°
Report: Capitol Police directed to wrong place for shooting
WASHINGTON - A published report says the Capitol Police were initially directed to the wrong location the morning that Rep. Steve Scalise and others were shot at a congressional baseball practice.
A Capitol Police spokeswoman says a use of force investigation continues in the wake of the June 14 shooting and she can't comment.
The report by Bloomberg Politics says members of the Capitol Police elite Containment and Emergency Response team were initially directed to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's house in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington - instead of to the park in Alexandria, Virginia, where the shooting occurred.
It's not clear how much time the tactical squad lost because of the mix-up. And it might not have mattered anyway since Alexandria Police were already responding.
