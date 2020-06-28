Report: Cam Newton agrees to one-year deal with New England Patriots

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources told ESPN.

According to ESPN, the Patriots longtime QB, Tom Brady, who is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be replaced by Newton. The Patriots did not select a quarterback in April's draft.

The Carolina Panthers released Newton on March 24 putting an end to their nine-year relationship. Newton was drafted No. 1 overall in 2011.

Carolina replaced Newton with free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to become the team's new starter.