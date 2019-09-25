90°
Report: Boyfriend charged with murder after shaking baby to death

3 hours 20 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 September 25, 2019 1:36 PM September 25, 2019 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL

METAIRIE - A man accused of shaking a five-month-old baby until the child suffered internal bleeding has been charged with murder.

WWL reports the incident happened Sept. 18 at a home on Aurora Avenue in Metairie. 

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to a 911 call concerning an unresponsive infant. That child was given CPR and rushed to a hospital but had to be moved to another hospital for specialized care.

The baby died in the hospital three days later from injuries that appeared to be synonymous with shaken baby syndrome, which occurs as a result of a small child being violently shaken.

An autopsy revealed the child had suffered bleeding in the brain, and the death was ruled a homicide.

After interviews with family members, deputies arrested 23-year-old Noe Martinez-Flores. He was booked Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder.

