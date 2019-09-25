Latest Weather Blog
Report: Boyfriend charged with murder after shaking baby to death
METAIRIE - A man accused of shaking a five-month-old baby until the child suffered internal bleeding has been charged with murder.
WWL reports the incident happened Sept. 18 at a home on Aurora Avenue in Metairie.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to a 911 call concerning an unresponsive infant. That child was given CPR and rushed to a hospital but had to be moved to another hospital for specialized care.
The baby died in the hospital three days later from injuries that appeared to be synonymous with shaken baby syndrome, which occurs as a result of a small child being violently shaken.
An autopsy revealed the child had suffered bleeding in the brain, and the death was ruled a homicide.
After interviews with family members, deputies arrested 23-year-old Noe Martinez-Flores. He was booked Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder.
