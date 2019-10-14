Report: Both cranes at Hard Rock hotel in danger of falling; New Orleans expands evacuation zone

NEW ORLEANS - City officials are ordering evacuations for an even larger portion of New Orleans due to the potential danger posed by the unstable construction site at the Hard Rock Hotel.

WWL reports Monday that officials fear both cranes left standing at the site are in danger collapsing, prompting them to expand the evacuation zone beyond Canal Street. The evacuation zone now expands past Canal Street, between Burgundy Street and Elk Place.

"Both cranes are heavily damaged," Fire Chief Tim McConnell said. "Both are in danger of collapsing ... Our goal is still to stabilize them and continue our search in a safe manner."

Officials said they were working out a new plan to stabilize the structure as of Monday evening

City officials also confirmed Monday that a third person was found dead in the rubble. Anthony Magrette's body was pulled from the seventh floor of the building. Magrette was a construction worker who was not originally scheduled to work on Saturday, when the building partially collapsed.

On Monday, search and rescue crews remain hard at work in search of the missing person, but the large, unstable cranes were complicating the efforts.

City leaders say an investigation into the collapse will be pursued after search and rescue is completed.