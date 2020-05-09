Report: Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore will not return to Monday Night Football

Photo: lsufootballreport.com

For all Monday Night Football fans your screens may look different come next season.

According to reports, former LSU football player Booger McFarland and co-host Joe Tessitore will not return for another season in ESPN's Monday Night Football.

No replacements have been named at this time, but supposedly the candidates are internal.

Sources say that both Tessitore and McFarland will remain at ESPN, but in new leading roles.

The LSU alum first joined Monday Night Football as a sideline analyst in 2018 before moved to the booth last year.

McFarland played for the LSU Tigers from 1995-1998, then led a nine-year career playing professional football in the NFL.