Report: Big 12 moving forward with fall football season

BATON ROUGE- Tuesday evening, the Big 12 announced the conference will continue to try for a fall college football season despite other conferences leaning toward an alternative route.

The conference's board of directors met for more than an hour on Tuesday to discuss the future of the season in the midst of the Big Ten and Pac-12 decisions to postpone fall sports until 2021.

SOURCES: The Big 12 presidents have decided to continue on to keep playing this season and are expected to have a revised schedule already in the works. @SoonerScoop was first to report the news. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 12, 2020

Other conferences, like the Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference, are also working toward a flourishing fall football season.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey reaffirmed the conference's approach to a methodical decision about fall college sports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes," Sankey said after the Pac-12 followed the Big Ten's lead in postponing sports - including football- until the spring.

Sankey said he would like to know about the decision-making of the other conferences that have canceled.

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions [Tuesday]," he said in a statement around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He continued: "We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.”

This decision now leaves three of the Power 5 conferences intent on playing for now.

The Big 12 athletic directors are set to meet late Tuesday evening. ESPN reports a Big 12 schedule is expected to be released shortly after the meeting.

The news comes on the heels of the league reportedly being split on the decision whether to play. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said earlier Tuesday that if the league voted, he expected it to be "really, really close."