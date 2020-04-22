Report: Bengals tell Joe Burrow they're picking him first overall in NFL Draft

CINCINNATI - After months of speculation over whether the Bengals will select Joe Burrow with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, reports say the team has already reached out to the LSU football star.

According to FOX 19, the Bengals informed Burrow Wednesday that the franchise will select him first overall in the draft Thursday night.

From a reliable source: the #Bengals have informed Joe Burrow that he will be their No. 1 overall pick on Thursday.



Sports pundits have argued back and forth for months whether Cincinnati would trade its number one pick with another team desperate for a young quarterback like the Dolphins. But Wednesday's reports all but confirm the Bengals are all in on the championship-winning Ohio native.

