Report: Bama bans tailgating, will only allow 20-percent capacity at football games this season

1 hour 52 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 August 18, 2020 3:28 PM August 18, 2020 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

TUSCALOOSA - The University of Alabama will only allow fans to fill a fifth of its stadium's capacity during home football games and will not allow tailgating on campus when the SEC starts the season next month. 

According to WFSA, Bryant-Denny Stadium will be restricted to 20 percent of its roughly 100,000-person capacity. Additionally, the campus will be closed to tailgating on game day.

The SEC just announced revised schedules for all teams in the SEC on Monday. The conference also announced Tuesday that all fans attending games at SEC stadiums must wear face coverings. 

The Crimson Tide is scheduled to play LSU in Baton Rouge Nov. 14.

