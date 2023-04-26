Report: 6-year-old dead in Harahan, possibly found in bucket

@ErikaFerrandoTV

HARAHAN - Law enforcement is investigating the death of a kindergarten-age child in Harahan.

According to WWL, deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Harahan police officers swarmed Sedgefield and Donelon drives around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

It is unclear how the child died, but sources told WWL a woman was seen Tuesday night pulling a wagon with a bucket inside of it. It is believed that the child's body was found inside the bucket.

No arrests have been announced. A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

This is a developing story.