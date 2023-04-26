83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: 6-year-old dead in Harahan, possibly found in bucket

25 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, April 26 2023 Apr 26, 2023 April 26, 2023 3:55 PM April 26, 2023 in News
Source: WWL
By: Logan Cullop
@ErikaFerrandoTV

HARAHAN - Law enforcement is investigating the death of a kindergarten-age child in Harahan. 

According to WWL, deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Harahan police officers swarmed Sedgefield and Donelon drives around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. 

It is unclear how the child died, but sources told WWL a woman was seen Tuesday night pulling a wagon with a bucket inside of it. It is believed that the child's body was found inside the bucket. 

No arrests have been announced. A press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days