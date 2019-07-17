Report: 4 officers fired, 2 more suspended after probe into deadly New Orleans police chase

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Four New Orleans police officers have been fired and two more are under suspension months after a chase that ended in the death of two teenagers and a third innocent bystander, according to WWL.

The discipline comes after an investigation into whether the officers broke department policy while pursuing the car that eventually crashed into the Unity-1 Salon in the Broadmoor area back in March. The crash killed two teenagers inside the car and another person inside the salon. Several more people were injured.

Officials said the pursuit began after officers tried to pull over a vehicle believed to be stolen. A chase ensued after the car picked up speed rather than stopping.

Per NOPD policy, vehicle pursuits are prohibited unless the suspect has been involved in a violent crime and the suspect’s escape poses a danger.