Report: 12-year-old contracts flesh-eating bacteria while visiting Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. - An Indiana girl is facing months of surgeries and physical therapy after she made contact with dangerous bacteria while visiting a popular vacation spot.
WKRG reports the family was vacationing in Destin, Florida on the weekend of June 7. The girl's family told the station the girl woke up a couple days later feeling sick.
A day later, 12-year-old Kylei Brown had developed a pain in her leg so serious that she could no longer walk on it. A doctor told the family an infection was spreading through her body. She was later diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a rare flesh-eating disease.
In a post on Facebook, Michelle Brown said she believed her daughter may have contracted the disease after scraping her toe at Pompano Beach. She says Kylei is back home bunch she still has months of surgeries and therapy scheduled.
