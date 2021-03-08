Repair company says it's owed thousands; businessman offers to settle

BATON ROUGE - A man says he's owed thousands of dollars from a well-known businessman.

Danny Tutt operates an air conditioning and heating repair company and says he's been shorted payment from jobs he worked months ago. Tutt says of the outstanding invoices, he's owed about $5,700.

In early 2019, Tutt says he was contacted by Greg Owens and his team to do some work. Tutt says that work involved heating and air conditioning repairs and replacing equipment that needs changing around Baton Rouge. As far as he was told, they were properties managed by Greg Owens.

"As far as I was told from the secretary, yes," Tutt said. "Owens Collision, the actual name is Glo Investments."

Since 2019, Tutt says he's done about $40,000 worth of work for them on about "30 or 40 different jobs." Of that, Tutt says he's been paid about $32,000. Then a few months ago, he stopped receiving jobs.

"They just completely quit reaching out for new calls and quit responding when I was requesting to get paid on the stuff that was outstanding," he said.

Tutt tells 2 On Your Side there are a handful of outstanding invoices totaling $5,673.50. Tutt says he primarily corresponded with Owen's secretary through text message. Those texts include how he was assigned a job and also show how often Tutt inquired about his outstanding payments.

"Constantly putting me off, telling me that the lady who signs the checks wasn't in the office that day... That was for six straight months that she wasn't in the office that day," he said.

Tutt reached out to 2 On Your Side in January. In February, Tutt was told through a text message that the company wanted to settle for $3,500. The whole experience caught Tutt by surprise.

"I felt really comfortable with them because they were personal with me, it changed so rapidly it caught me off-guard," he said.

Last week, Tutt said he received another text message from the secretary saying he'd be getting a check in the mail for $4,832. Greg Owens' attorney says they dispute the costs for repairs and offered a settlement. Tutt hasn't received the check yet.

In 2018, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed suit against Owens, alleging that its practices and advertising were dishonest. Soon after, Owens Collision filed for bankruptcy. The name of the business was changed to AllStar Collision Max and it is now Rocket Collision and Service.

The last filing in Owens' case with the state was a judgment to produce documents in November 2020.