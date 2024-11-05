76°
Rep. Troy A. Carter wins re-election in state's 2nd Congressional District

1 hour 14 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, November 05 2024 Nov 5, 2024 November 05, 2024 10:30 PM November 05, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Rep. Troy A. Carter (D) won re-election Tuesday night in the state's 2nd Congressional District.

Winning his second term, Carter picked up 60 percent of the vote against four challengers: Devin Davis (D), Devin Lance Graham (R), Christy Lynch (R) and Shondrell Perrilloux (R). 

