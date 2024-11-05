76°
Latest Weather Blog
Rep. Troy A. Carter wins re-election in state's 2nd Congressional District
NEW ORLEANS — Rep. Troy A. Carter (D) won re-election Tuesday night in the state's 2nd Congressional District.
Winning his second term, Carter picked up 60 percent of the vote against four challengers: Devin Davis (D), Devin Lance Graham (R), Christy Lynch (R) and Shondrell Perrilloux (R).
Read more about state election results here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former Istrouma High coach, health teacher sentenced to 2 years...
-
One person hurt in shooting along North Ardenwood Drive
-
Officer shoots two people at end of 7-mile chase
-
Attorney alleges 40 cases of voter fraud in Amite
-
Livingston Parish Schools, Sheriff's Office officials team to address rise of social...