Rep. Garret Graves quarantining after potential COVID exposure
WASHINGTON - Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves will self-quarantine after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.
Graves' office announced Thursday that the representative is currently out-of-state and will remain so until he completes the CDC-recommended quarantine period.
He will be tested for the virus and is currently making arrangements to safely return to Louisiana.
