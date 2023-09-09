Latest Weather Blog
Rep. Fleming officially announces for Louisiana Senate race
Trending News
BATON ROUGE - Republican U.S. Rep. John Fleming has launched his campaign for the Louisiana U.S. Senate seat being vacated by David Vitter. Fleming is positioning himself as a contender willing to take on Washington's GOP leaders.
In a video posted Monday, Fleming - in office since 2009 - says he believes "America is much better than the leadership we have in Washington."
He described himself as willing to challenge not only President Barack Obama, but Republicans who don't follow "conservative principles."
U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, a Republican who represents southwest Louisiana, also has said he will announce his Senate campaign soon. Other well-known Republicans eyeing the race are Treasurer John Kennedy and Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle.
Vitter, a Republican, announced he wouldn't run for re-election in 2016 after losing the governor's race last month.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Owner of former Capitol Grocery facing pushback for trying to sell beer...
-
LSU set to increase ticket prices for women's basketball; football tickets could...
-
Candidates square off in gubernatorial debate, with one notable absence
-
Gunfire caught on video in Denham Springs subdivision
-
One dead after early-morning shooting off Geronimo Street