Rep. Fleming officially announces for Louisiana Senate race

BATON ROUGE - Republican U.S. Rep. John Fleming has launched his campaign for the Louisiana U.S. Senate seat being vacated by David Vitter. Fleming is positioning himself as a contender willing to take on Washington's GOP leaders.



In a video posted Monday, Fleming - in office since 2009 - says he believes "America is much better than the leadership we have in Washington."



He described himself as willing to challenge not only President Barack Obama, but Republicans who don't follow "conservative principles."



U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, a Republican who represents southwest Louisiana, also has said he will announce his Senate campaign soon. Other well-known Republicans eyeing the race are Treasurer John Kennedy and Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle.



Vitter, a Republican, announced he wouldn't run for re-election in 2016 after losing the governor's race last month.