91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Renters may be eligible for federal disaster aid

9 years 9 months 1 week ago Friday, August 26 2016 Aug 26, 2016 August 26, 2016 5:16 PM August 26, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Renters who experienced losses from last week’s historic flooding may be eligible for federal disaster aid.

According to a FEMA statement Friday, renters may be eligible for grants from FEMA to cover certain disaster related expenses, including:

Disaster related medical and dental expenses

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property (appliances and furniture, textbooks, computers used by students and work equipment for the self-employed)

Repair or replacement of vehicles damaged by the disaster

Disaster related funeral and burial expenses

FEMA grants are not loans and do not need to be repaid. FEMA says the grants are also not taxable income and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, welfare assistance, SNAP benefits or other programs.

Trending News

Renters may also qualify for a low-interest loan up to $40,000 from the SBA to repair or replace personal property.

Residents can apply for aid online with any computer, smartphone or tablet at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. . The toll-free telephone numbers are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days