Renewal of EMS tax for East Baton Rouge first responders wins easily

2 hours 40 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2023 Oct 14, 2023 October 14, 2023 10:50 PM October 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News

East Baton Rouge Parish voters had OK'd a renewal of the property tax that funds their emergency medical services units.

In balloting Saturday, more than 60 percent of voters re-authorized a 3.13-mill property tax that is expected to raise $16 million annually through 2034.

Voters have approved this tax for decades. Ten years ago, it passed when it was approved by 81 percent of voters.

Funds from the tax are restricted. They can only be used for the operation and maintenance costs of providing EMS services within East Baton Rouge Parish.

