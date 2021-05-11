81°
Renewal of CATS property tax to appear on fall 2021 ballot
BATON ROUGE - A proposal to renew the Capital Area Transit System's 10-year millage will appear on ballots in the fall election.
The renewal is set to appear on the ballot for the Oct. 9 election within the city limits of Baker and Baton Rouge. The property tax is the main source of CATS's funding, and has the second highest millage rate of all property taxes in East Baton Rouge at 10.060 mills.
You can read the full proposition from CATS by clicking here.
