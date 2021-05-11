81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Renewal of CATS property tax to appear on fall 2021 ballot

1 hour 2 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, May 11 2021 May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021 4:20 PM May 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A proposal to renew the Capital Area Transit System's 10-year millage will appear on ballots in the fall election.

The renewal is set to appear on the ballot for the Oct. 9 election within the city limits of Baker and Baton Rouge. The property tax is the main source of CATS's funding, and has the second highest millage rate of all property taxes in East Baton Rouge at 10.060 mills. 

You can read the full proposition from CATS by clicking here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days