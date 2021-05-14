Reminder: Louisianas individual income tax filing deadline is June 15

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) issued a reminder, Friday, stating that the deadline for filing 2020 Louisiana state individual income tax returns is June 15, 2021.

LDR says it granted automatic filing and payment extensions to individual and business taxpayers due to severe winter weather that struck the state in February.

The extension applies to income, excise, franchise, sales, severance and withholding taxes.

For income and franchise taxes, the extension applies to all taxpayers and paid tax preparers in Louisiana and Texas regardless of parish or county.

The extended due date is June 15, 2021, for individual income, corporation income and franchise, fiduciary income, partnership and partnership composite tax returns and payments with original or extended due dates on or after Feb. 11, 2021, and before June 14, 2021.

For excise, sales, severance and withholding tax returns and payments due on or after Feb. 11, 2021, and on or before Feb. 28, 2021, the automatic extended due date is March 31, 2021.

LDR says this extension is available to all individual and business taxpayers in Louisiana, regardless of parish of residence.

The extension is available to individual and business taxpayers in Texas whose homes, principal places of business, critical tax records or paid tax preparers were located in areas designated by FEMA as eligible for both individual and public assistance.

LDR advises the reading of FEMA-4586-DR for Texas counties eligible for individual and public assistance.

LDR recommendes reviweing Revenue Information Bulletin 21-007 for more information, including a list of all sales, severance and excise tax returns and payments eligible for this relief.