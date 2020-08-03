91°
Latest Weather Blog
Remembering Hurricane Katrina 15 years after it hit Louisiana
Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina, this episode of Sunday Journal takes a look back at the devastating hurricane that changed the course of Louisiana's history.
Audiences will hear from survivors of the storm as they recount how they managed to escape its floodwaters and what it took to recover from the damage.
Experts will also discuss what Louisiana's government and citizens learned by living through the hurricane.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Helena schools among first to return with virtual classes
-
Sunday Journal: Remembering Hurricane Katrina
-
Suspect taken into custody on I-10 after pursuit with Baton Rouge police...
-
St. Helena Parish schools prepare for first day of Fall 2020 classes
-
Audit of EBR City-Parish reveals lack of paperwork, challenges with theft