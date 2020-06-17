Remarkable dry air keeping rain out of the forecast

Today will be the driest day in the forecast with the most comfortable level of humidity. Dew points dropped into the 50s in Baton Rouge! Climatologically, we almost always see rain daily in this part of June, but we will be dry today thanks to a persistent dry air mass!

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Expect a lot of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the low 90s and no afternoon showers expected inland. The coastal areas could see a shower or two come the afternoon hours. The wind out of the north will continue to keep the humidity at least for today. Overnight, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s.

Up Next: Expect temperatures in the low 90s on for the rest of the week. Overnight lows remain in the very low 70s and upper 60s for the rest of the week as well. Sunny skies and manageable humidity will be the trend, though the humidity starts a slow return tomorrow. The official stance of the WBRZ Weather Team is… it could be worse. The persistent northerly flow will start to break up by the end of the week, and we will return to a summertime pattern of afternoon popup showers over the weekend.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

The Tropics: A non-tropical low pressure area has moved inland over eastern North Carolina, and no further development is expected. Heavy rainfall could still occur over parts of eastern North Carolina and eastern Virginia through this afternoon.

Additionally, showers and thunderstorms have diminished in association with a tropical wave located a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands, and upper-level winds are forecast to be unfavorable for further development. This system could still produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall over Trinidad and Tobago and northeastern coastal sections of Venezuela during the next day or so.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level closed low is responsible for maintaining northerly flow over Louisiana. With northerly to northwesterly flow stacked through about 200mb, perceptible water values are less than 1 and could go as low as 0.5 through this week. Today is the driest day in the forecast period in terms of available water. Dew points will stay in the 60s and could go down into the 50s for some places. Low moisture levels will allow for more efficient heating and cooling, and we can expect slightly above average highs and below average lows this week. With little deep moisture, convection is very unlikely throughout the rest of the week. Summertime popup convection is likely to return over the weekend as the low lifts out and a trough moves down from Canada.

