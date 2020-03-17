Remaining warm with scattered showers

Temperatures will remain warm through the week. Rain chances will come up a touch on Tuesday and then again as a cold front approaches on Friday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The weak front that made a dry passage through the Baton Rouge on Sunday, will rebound back north on Tuesday. After southerly winds drive thermometers back into the 80s, this time, isolated to scattered showers are expected to develop. Activity will subside overnight with low temperatures stopping in the mid 60s.

Up Next: An upper level ridge of high pressure over the northern Gulf will be shunted to the southeast by the end of the week. This shift will open the door for a cold front to creep into the area. The sensible weather will be a slow, steady increase in showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week. The front will move slowly enough and with a north to south fashion such that severe weather and heavy rain are not expected. The boundary will change temperatures for the cooler by the end of the weekend and some showers will stay in the forecast into early next week.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level ridge of high pressure will stay anchored over the Gulf of Mexico for the next couple of days. While it has not been overly dense away from the coast, fog will continue to be an early morning issue due to high dew points and light, southerly winds. As a warm front continues inland, a weak, upper level disturbance will roll across the area on Tuesday bringing isolated showers to areas north of I-10/I-12. A stronger frontal system will then move from the Great Plains to the Great Lakes starting Thursday bringing some slightly better rain chances through the weekend. As of now, the upper level energy is expected to remain well north of the local area, lending to minor impacts locally. Severe weather looks unlikely and rain totals look light. By the time this front passes, cooler temperatures will arrive by the tail end of the weekend.

--Josh

