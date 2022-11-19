45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Remaining Cloudy and Cool - Sprinkles Likely

Saturday, November 19 2022
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Keller Watts

Clouds holding firm with afternoon and evening sprinkles likely

Today and Tonight: The cloud cover will be persistent in the region for the entire day as moisture continues to increase and showers and sprinkles build in throughout the day. Chance of rain stands at 70% and will mostly occur in the afternoon hours and area along and south of the I-10/I-12 interstate corridor. Temperatures will be cool as highs will only be in the low 50s more much of the day leading to what will amount to cold sprinkles later today. The sprinkles will come to and end by late evening, and a gradual clearing will occur that will allow overnight temperatures to fall into the upper 30s by early Sunday morning.

Up Next: Sunday expect cloud cover to gradually clear from northwest to southeast which will eventually give way to mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 30s under clear skies.  Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

