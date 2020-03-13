71°
Religious services, contact visitations with prisoners temporarily prohibited at Ascension Parish Jail
ASCENSION PARISH - As a precaution against the spread of novel coronavirus, officials are suspending all religious services at the Ascension Parish Jail until further notice.
Authorities say contact visitations to the jail have also been canceled until further notice.
But not all forms of visitation are prohibited, citizens are still permitted to visit through glass window partitions and via video.
