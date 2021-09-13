Relief workers on the ground helping hurricane victims in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - Workers with three different disaster relief agencies were in Donaldsonville Sunday to help victims of Hurricane Ida through their time.

"The devastation is real. We're just thankful that there was no loss of life, but the restoration process is going to take quite some time," Mayor of Donaldsonville Leroy Sullivan said.

The mayor handed out sandwiches to residents waiting in a long line of cars at the Lemann Center, where FEMA's mobile disaster relief unit was parked. It helped to assist hurricane victims in person who were having trouble applying online.

"When you forgot your password or username, it's not quite clear, so it's easier to do it in person," storm victim Brandon Bailey said.

Bailey's home and home-based business were damaged in the storm.

Louisiana Workforce Commission also had a mobile unit on-site, helping people who lost their jobs after the hurricane.

The American Red Cross handed out free cleaning supplies next to the center, but they quickly ran out in less than two hours.

While recovery efforts are well on the way in many areas in the capital region, Mayor Sullivan said his town still has a long way to go.

"A lot of people still have to get tarps for their roofs and trees taken off their roofs," Mayor Sullivan said.

Monday, FEMA's mobile disaster unit will be in the parking lot of Cabela's Sporting Goods in Gonzales.