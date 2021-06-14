Release of Edwards' tax proposals delayed until Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards has delayed the release of his tax rewrite proposal. He's taking an extra two days to pull together the centerpiece of his legislative agenda amid questions about a new business tax he's backing.



The Democratic governor had intended to unveil details of the tax package Monday. But those specifics instead will come out Wednesday, fewer than two weeks ahead of the April 10 legislative session opening.



Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo says the governor wanted to finish his closed-door meetings with lawmakers and get additional data before putting the finishing touches on his proposal to replace corporate income and franchise taxes with a corporate tax on sales.



That tax proposal was a surprise change to the agenda, not among ideas backed by a tax reform task force.