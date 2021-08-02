76°
Reinstatements from Office of Motor Vehicles may take longer than usual

BATON ROUGE - Some individuals who are attempting to make appointments with the local Office of Motor Vehicles are experiencing difficulties. 

According to local officials, reinstatement transactions are not being processed at OMV field offices and can only be processed in the following ways:

-By Phone: (225) 925-6146 *choose option three*

-By Mail: OMV Mail Center P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896

-By Public Tag Agent (PTA): PTA's can perform limited reinstatement transactions. 

Click here for more information. 

