Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs presents virtual series addressing life amid the pandemic

BATON ROUGE - The spread of novel coronavirus has changed nearly every aspect of daily life.

These drastic changes extend from adaptations to our social interactions to dealing with sudden financial losses.

The Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication is hosting a series of virtual events that will explore these changes.

The series, “Communications & COVID-19: A Virtual Event Series,” will bring together community members, communications professionals and industry experts to discuss the challenges facing professionals and policymakers during these strange and uncertain times. The virtual event will take place via Zoom.

The current lineup includes:

Tuesday, April 21, at 3 p.m. – Advanced Care Planning and COVID-19

A conversation that addresses the best way to the healthcare system in a challenging time and touches on related existential issues dealing with mortality. The conversation will feature 2019 Reilly Center Public Policy Fellow and CEO of Votive Health, Torrie Fields, MPH and Medical Director of the Palliative Care Program at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Dr. Mark Kantrow to learn about the manageable tasks that everyone can do to alleviate some of the stress in making difficult healthcare decisions.

Wednesday, April 29, at 3:30 p.m. – Crisis Communication in the Era of COVID-19

A discussion of how various industries are adapting to new ways of communicating with the public. This panel will feature the co-authors of “Public Relations and Journalism in Times of Crisis: A Symbiotic Partnership” LSU Manship School professor Jinx Broussard, Ph.D., and University of North Texas Mayborn School of Journalism Dean Andrea Miller, Ph.D., as they lead a discussion with communicators in government, tourism and healthcare to discuss how they are navigating crisis communication.

Click here to register for each of these events or contact ksibley1@lsu.edu.