Registration still open for women's and girls' self-defense classes in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND — Women and girls throughout Tangipahoa Parish can still learn self-defense techniques at classes held in the next several months.

The Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa, alongside DiBenedetto's Karate Jiu-Jitsu, began hosting classes in January for women and girls over the age of 12 to strengthen their self-defense techniques.

Organizers said the classes aim to empower women by providing hands-on training and that no level of experience is needed.

On Wednesday, the Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa said two more classes will be held in Hammond and Ponchatoula.

The next class will be held in May at the Hammond Recreation Center and another will be at the Ponchatoula Area Recreation District gym in August. Both classes will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Frank DiBenedetto, a certified self-defense instructor, spoke about how participants can benefit from this type of training.

"Self-defense training provides women with the tools to recognize threats, respond effectively, and, most importantly, gain confidence in their ability to protect themselves," he said.

Anyone interested in registering can sign up here or contact Tangipahoa Crimestoppers at 985-662-5557.