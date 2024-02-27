71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Registration, renewal fees waived for certain military license plates

1 hour 49 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, February 27 2024 Feb 27, 2024 February 27, 2024 6:50 AM February 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An act passed in the 2023 legislative session allows owners of certain military honors license plates to receive permanent registration, waiving renewal fees. 

Members of the armed services must present retirement forms or active duty discharge forms from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnamese Conflict, and the Laos War. 

Current owners of these license plates will receive a permanent vehicle registration through the mail. 

Trending News

More information can be found on the OMV's website here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days