Registers down at Targets nationwide, customers taking to social media

2 hours 6 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, June 15 2019 Jun 15, 2019 June 15, 2019 4:19 PM June 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE- Many Target stores across the nation are suffering from a register outage.

According to USA Today, some of the stores may be up and running but many are still without registers. A customer tweeted about the outage from Richfield, Minnesota and Target responded stating they are aware of the outage and working to fix it.

It is not clear how many stores are without registers. In Baton Rouge, the Millerville and Seigen location are down. Customers are still able to purchase items but each item must be entered manually.

