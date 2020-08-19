Regions Bank thanks health care professionals with $10,000 donation

BATON ROUGE – A $10,000 check for Our Lady of the Lake health care professionals was given to show support as they continue to treat COVID-19 patients.

“We cannot thank you enough as a business community for helping us figure out how to get back to work safely, and also taking care of all of those who have been impacted by this virus,” said Danny Montelaro, with Regions Bank.

Regions Bank provided the donation Wednesday. The money will be split into 400 gift cards, $25 each, to local restaurants.

“We understand the pain and we understand the sacrifice. And more importantly we wanted you to know we are here for you just like you are here for us,” Montelaro said.

Staff at OLOL say it has been a hard couple of months.

“We've been dealing with [the virus] since March, and we're actually busier now than we were during the first spike. We have more people in the hospital overall than we did in the first spike so it's really busy. It's been difficult,” said Ann Marie Marmande, the president of the OLOL Foundation.

That's why Marmande says any form of acknowledgment helps keep up the moral at the hospital.

“To be able to provide these cards to them and to put a smile on their face, we are extraordinarily grateful so thank you,” she said.

The donation is part of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s Keep BR Serving initiative. Regions Bank says the goal is to provide a free meal to health care professionals while giving local restaurants more business as well.