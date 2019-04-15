Refund requested after stamped concrete job doesn't stick

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish homeowner says the work completed on her backyard oasis is sloppy and she wants her money back.

Susan Rabalais and her family had an inground pool installed in their backyard in January. Soon after, they hired a person to stain the concrete patio to match the concrete around the pool.

"We found Ricky Jenkins and he said he had years of experience," she said.

They picked the stain colors and paid him $2,400 for the job which took him about three weeks to finish.

"He said, 'it's a process when I'm done with the process everything will be fine,'" said Rabalais.

She quickly realized everything was not fine. A day after the job was completed she says the stain started coming up, chipping away in large sections. Furniture and her dog's nails scratched off the stain color right away. Now she fears it was money down the drain since the person she hired to do the work hasn't come back to make things right.

"I called him, the first time he did answer and I told him what was going on. I wanted my money back," she said.

Jenkins also received a call from 2 On Your Side asking him about what happened. He's since corresponded with Rabalais and Monday said he'd give her back $1,000 for the work that isn't holding. Rabalais says she's asking for $1,700 since it'll cost her $1,400 just to strip the color off so she can start fresh with a new company.

"We look back now and, you know, the price of his job probably should have alerted us," she said.

Jenkins of Stamped Concrete told 2 On Your Side Monday that he's never had an issue with the product he used on Rabalais' patio in the 15 years he's been working and that he'd call her Tuesday.