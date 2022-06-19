Latest Weather Blog
Reduced charges in Bourbon St. shootout that killed BR man
Trending News
NEW ORLEANS - A magistrate judge has reduced the charges against two men accused in a shootout in New Orleans' tourist-filled French Quarter that left a Baton Rouge man dead and nine others wounded.
Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell said Wednesday that he could find no probable cause for a murder count and nine counts of attempted murder on which both suspects had been arrested following the November shooting. Instead, he found cause to hold the men on manslaughter and attempted manslaughter counts.
News outlets report Cantrell reduced the bail for the 20-year-old suspects, Jordan Clay and Travon Manuel, from $2.25 million to $1.375 million each.
Twenty-five-year-old Demontris Toliver was killed in the Bourbon Street shooting. Toliver worked as a tattoo artist at Effum Underground's on Florida Blvd in Baton Rouge.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says it intends to still prosecute the men on murder charges by securing an indictment.
Related Stories
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
River Road African American Museum commemorates enslaved fathers during Juneteenth
-
Folks keeping their cool in near record heat
-
Juneteenth celebrations kicking off early in East and West Baton Rouge parishes
-
Violent teens likely to be moved to shuttered EBR facility after taking...
-
'Supply chain issues' delaying solution for Pelican Crossing residents plagued by red...
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer