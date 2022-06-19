90°
Reduced charges in Bourbon St. shootout that killed BR man

5 years 4 months 1 day ago Thursday, February 16 2017 Feb 16, 2017 February 16, 2017 6:58 AM February 16, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - A magistrate judge has reduced the charges against two men accused in a shootout in New Orleans' tourist-filled French Quarter that left a Baton Rouge man dead and nine others wounded.

Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell said Wednesday that he could find no probable cause for a murder count and nine counts of attempted murder on which both suspects had been arrested following the November shooting. Instead, he found cause to hold the men on manslaughter and attempted manslaughter counts.

News outlets report Cantrell reduced the bail for the 20-year-old suspects, Jordan Clay and Travon Manuel, from $2.25 million to $1.375 million each.

Twenty-five-year-old Demontris Toliver was killed in the Bourbon Street shooting. Toliver worked as a tattoo artist at Effum Underground's on Florida Blvd in Baton Rouge.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says it intends to still prosecute the men on murder charges by securing an indictment.

